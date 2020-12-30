Bracing for another COVID-19 surge, L.A. County officials say more measures needed to combat virus

A small crowd takes in the sunset from the top of Signal Hill. Los Angeles County officials are bracing for another COVID-19 surge in early January.(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County officials are bracing for another coronavirus surge in early January as people who become infected during the holidays return to work and other aspects of normal life. But they recognize they are fighting growing fatigue over stay-at-home restrictions and a feeling from some that the fight is already lost.

It’s all but assured that the stay-at-home order that was imposed a month ago will remain in Southern California because hospitals are at the breaking point amid a crush of COVID-19 patients.

Officials say more measures are needed. They have urged every person coming into L.A. County from outside the region to quarantine for 10 days to determine whether they have any symptoms of the coronavirus.

“Mingling with people outside of your immediate household is one of the leading causes for the current surge. All it takes is one unfortunate encounter with an individual with COVID-19 for you to become infected, and sadly, for you to go on and infect many others,” said Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.