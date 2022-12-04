Burglars are seen smashing the glass door at an electronics warehouse in Van Nuys on Dec. 3, 2022

As many as ten people broke into a Van Nuys electronics warehouse early Saturday morning.

The warehouse, which is located on Leadwell Street, was broken into around 5 a.m., according to the owner and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Security footage from inside the shop shows two men approach the glass door with hammer-like objects. After a couple of strikes, the glass shatters and the burglars clear the shards to gain entry.

Slowly, more and more people begin entering the business, some wearing face coverings, others holding bright lights.

One of the burglars spots the camera and tips it over or disconnects it, the video shows.

A large amount of merchandise was stolen in the break-in, totalling as much as $200,000, the owner estimates.

A police report has been filed with the LAPD, but no additional details were made available.