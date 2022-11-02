Surveillance video captured a group of thieves stealing a car’s catalytic converter in the Mid-Wilshire area early Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. and several men in three white vehicles were involved, the video shows.

First, one vehicle pulls up and a passenger gets out, but soon, at least five other men can be seen getting out of the vehicles and surrounding a Prius parked on the street.

Three of the thieves start working on the Prius using what appears to be a car jack to lift the vehicle. One man appears to get under the car for a few seconds before getting back up, and the men and the vehicles soon disperse.

The Prius owner who shared the video with KTLA called the theft “brazen.”