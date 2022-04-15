A smash-and-grab robbery at the Brea Mall Friday night sent patrons scrambling with fears of a shooting, though the Brea Police Department was quick to clarify that the loud sounds people heard were the glass cases at Kay Jewelers being broken.

The robbery at 1010 Brea Mall Road took place just before 7 p.m., when two men “used hammers to break glass cases inside the Kay Jewelers and stole jewelry,” the department said on Twitter.

“Some witnesses heard what they thought were firearms; however, the sound was from the hammers striking the glass,” police added.

Police did not say how much was stolen, and the suspects remain at large.

The public is asked to avoid the mall while the search and investigation are ongoing.