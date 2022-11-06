A 26-year-old Brea man has been arrested after drove while intoxicated and fatally struck a man in Garden Grove early Sunday morning, then tried to flee the scene, according to police.

Alexis Lopez was driving a white 2020 Toyota Tacoma just before 2 a.m. when he hit an unidentified 53-year-old transient in the 12000 Block of Brookhurst Street, the Garden Grove Police Department said in a news release.

An officer was near the site of the collision at the time, and that officer saw Lopez fleeing and began pursuing him, police said.

“The driver was stopped and showed signs of impairment, and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence,” police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lopez faces charges of felony hit-and-run, DUI and felony vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and was booked into Orange County Jail.

He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail and is due to appear in Central Jail Court on Monday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Mihalik at 714-741-5925.