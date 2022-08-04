Elias Renteria Segoviano is seen in a photo released by the Orange COunty District Attorney’s Office on Aug. 4, 2022.

A Brea man has been charged after allegedly impersonating a medical doctor and performing invasive cosmetic procedures including Botox injections, lip and face fillers and thread-lift procedures on unsuspecting victims, officials announced Thursday.

Elias Renteria Segoviano, 61, is accused of targeting Spanish-speaking women to perform the unlicensed procedures, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Segoviano allegedly performed invasive procedures and injected victims with potentially counterfeit Botox, fillers, anesthetics and other medical drugs that “placed the public at extreme risk,” officials said.



Segoviano was arrested July 19 at his business, Botox in Anaheim at 935 South Brookhurst St.

He allegedly used social media to advertise his services to potential clients, including videos and postings on Facebook, TikTok and other platforms, officials said. Additionally, he used different aliases, including “Dr. Elias”, “Dr. Elias Renteria,” “Dr. Elias Renteria M.D.“ and even used the vanity plate “ELIASMD,” officials said.



Segoviano is believed to have used other locations for his unlawful practice since 2019, including 339 La Habra Blvd., in La Habra. Various business names were used for his unlicensed practice, including “Botox in Anaheim,” “Botox in Anaheim- Health and Beauty,” “Neurotoxina Botulinica- Massage Service,” “Threads in Anaheim, “Threads La Habra”, “Botox La Habra,” and “OC Threads, Botox & Fillers.”

He has been charged with one felony count each of the unauthorized practice of medicine, false indication of a medical license and perjury.

He also faces one misdemeanor count each of misrepresenting self as a licensed medical practitioner, representation of license not issued to him or her, misrepresentation of qualifications and impersonating a professional nurse or pretending to be licensed to practice nursing.

Segoviano faces a maximum sentence of five years and four months in state prison if convicted on all counts.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bail.

“Medical professionals are highly trained and highly regulated for a reason,”District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. “These women trusted this individual to have the training and the expertise required to perform these medical procedures, and instead they unknowingly put their very lives in the hands of someone who had no idea what they were doing.”

Authorities believe more people may have been treated by Segoviano. They urge additional victims to report any illegal procedures to Investigator T. Hoang at 714-834-6538.