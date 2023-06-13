Methamphetamine and good dental hygiene are rarely associated with one another, and that’s the intended irony of a social media post from Brea Police.

The Brea Police Department shared photos of officers seizing a small amount of meth found inside a dental floss container. June 13, 2023. (Brea PD)

On Tuesday, the police department shared photos of officers seizing a small amount of meth found inside a dental floss container.

“During a routine pedestrian check, we discovered a not-so-minty fresh surprise,” police tweeted. “Day or night, we’re here to keep your smiles bright and the streets drug free.”

Police also tweeted a photo of officers speaking to the suspect.

Brea Police found a small amount of meth stashed inside a dental floss contained. June 13, 2023. (Brea PD)

It was not immediately known when and where the bust occurred, or the suspect was cited.

Meth use is associated with rampant tooth decay – a condition known as “Meth Mouth,” according to the National Institutes of Health.