The Brea Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly scammed a victim with a fraudulent purchase using bitcoin.

A bitcoin scammer was seen wearing designer Converse shoes (Brea Police Department)

Police say the man met up with the victim to exchange a watch that was purchased online using bitcoin. After the exchange, the victim loaded up their account to find that the bitcoin credits had disappeared.

The suspected Bitcoin scammer is a white man in his mid- to late-20s, with a British accent. He was also photographed wearing designer Comme des Garcons Converse sneakers.

He was seen driving a white Mercedes S Class, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact Brea police investigator Tokugawa by email or by calling 714-671-3675.