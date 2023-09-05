A Breeze Airways plane is seen in an undated photo provided by the company

Breeze Airways will temporarily pause its nonstop flights from John Wayne Airport to Orlando International Airport, a route Disney fans could take to travel between Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Florida.

The nonstop route will be paused from Oct. 3 to Feb. 14, 2024, company officials told KTLA.

The budget airline already had plans to temporarily pause the route which was initially scheduled to take place from Nov. 14 to Feb. 14, 2024.

However, the company decided to move it up after John Wayne Airport asked all carriers “to temporarily reduce their capacity through the end of the year,” according to Breeze Airways officials.

The company announced the direct flight between SNA and MCO in February and it has run consistently for eight months.

Once it returns, company officials expect the route to be available from February 2024 until the summer season and potentially until fall 2024.

“We’re a leisure-focused airline so some of our schedules are planned around summer, school vacations or other major holidays,” officials told KTLA.

Since the temporary pause will occur earlier than the company initially planned, guests who booked a seat on these flights from Oct. 4 to Nov. 14 will receive a full refund.