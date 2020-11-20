Brentwood doctor, actress team up to help people suffering with ‘physical scars of mental illness’

Actress Michelle Borth and a Brentwood doctor have teamed up on a mission to erase the stigma surrounding physical scars and mental illness.

Borth says she’s sharing her private and painful personal stories to help others feel comfortable asking for help. Meanwhile, Dr. Alexander Rivkin is helping erase self-mutilation scars free of charge for those in need.

“The people that have self-harmed, their scars external, they’re there for everybody to see. And we still live in society that stigmatizes mental illness, which is something that I think needs to change,” Rivkin said.

Together Borth and Rivkin started “Roll Up Your Sleeve” — a movement dedicated to helping those who suffer with the physical scars from mental illness including self-harm, drug abuse and suicide attempts.

For more information, visit the Roll Up Your Sleeves and Westside Aesthetics websites.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 19, 2020.