A Brentwood home where starlet Marilyn Monroe lived and tragically died is facing demolition, but fans are hoping the current owners will reconsider.

From residents to historians and preservation groups, many are fighting to preserve the property built in the 1920s. It’s where the iconic actress’ body was discovered in 1962 after an overdose.

The estate, nestled in a quiet neighborhood along a cul-de-sac, boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms and spans 2,900 square feet.

The current owners purchased it in 2017 for $8.3 million, according to the Daily Mail.

An aerial view of a Brentwood home once belonging to iconic actress Marilyn Monroe is seen on Sept. 6, 2023. (KTLA)

While it’s unclear why the owners want to tear down the sprawling home, a fight is underway to preserve it.

KTLA confirmed the city of Los Angeles received the permit request to demolish the estate, including a detached pool and adjacent structures.

The initial stages of the demolition process are moving forward, with inspectors conducting what’s called a “plan check.”

Officials have not yet granted a formal permit, though.

Marilyn Monroe leaves the home she briefly shared with Joe Di Maggio in a car driven by her attorney, Jerry Giesler. (Getty Images)

“The Marylin Monroe house is a national treasure for many people, including our Hollywood history, and it really can’t be erased,” Jamie Rummerfield of the organization Safe Iconic Architecture said.

“L.A. history is not really deep, and to have an icon Marilyn Monroe living here in this neighborhood has really been a sweet spot for this neighborhood,” resident Susan Froomer said.

While those who want to preserve the home hope the owners keep it intact, many are suggesting online that if the home is demolished, it can somehow be turned into a museum.