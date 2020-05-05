Brentwood School returns federal aid after criticism from President Trump

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House on May 3, 2020, in Washington, DC after returning from Camp David.(ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Brentwood School, the elite K-12 institution in West Los Angeles, has returned the federal coronavirus aid money it recently received after President Trump and others leveled criticism at private schools that had taken the funding.

The school said Monday that it had returned an undisclosed amount of funds “so they can be distributed to others who are in greater need of the assistance.”

The move comes four days after The Times reported the school had gotten the loan through the Paycheck Protection Program — a disclosure that was quickly followed by criticism from the president. The loans, backed by the Small Business Administration, are designed to help pay for workers’ salaries and are forgivable if certain parameters are met.

“The president has made clear that he does not believe private schools with significant endowments should be receiving [Paycheck Protection Program] money and those that have should consider returning it,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said Friday.

