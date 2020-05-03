Brentwood settles police sexual assault lawsuit for $1 million

The city of Brentwood has agreed to a $1 million settlement with a former police officer who alleged she was sexually assaulted by a lieutenant while the police administration covered up the crime.

The Mercury News reported the city of Brentwood agreed to the settlement in exchange for the woman dropping her lawsuit and ending claims against all parties.

The female officer accused former police Lt. Salvatore DiMercurio of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room in Reno, Nevada, where they were both attending a training conference in September 2017.

DiMercurio retired from the force after the lawsuit was filed.