A SoCal couple is going viral online because of a gift their daughter gave them at her wedding.

Chris and Jacque Ford secretly eloped at 18 years old in 1998.

“We just wanted to be together,” Jacque told KTLA.

Chris had joined the Air Force, and the young and in love couple didn’t want to live apart.

Skip ahead to the present day, and their 22-year-old daughter, Zoe, just tied the knot in a gorgeous backyard wedding.

The video, which has amassed over 3 million views on TikTok, shows the moment when Zoe took the microphone during her reception to thank everyone, she surprised her parents.

“They never got their own first dance, so we would like to give that to you, as a ‘thank you,’ for always being there for us and supporting us,” she said.

Gasps could be heard in the crowd, and tears were flowing as the couple officially had their first dance to the song “Your Song,” by Ellie Goulding.

Wedding photos by @ravenberlinphoto

The moment didn’t just bring people to tears at the wedding, online thousands of TikTok users are commenting saying this story gives them hope.

“Wow this made me cry INSTANTLY – what a beautiful family founded on so much love,” singer KG Lillian commented on the video.

The pair are used to serving others: Chris serves as a Fire Captain at Camp Pendleton, and Jacque is an event florist specializing in weddings.

Those who attended the wedding said they were happy the couple were able to have their special moment all those years later.