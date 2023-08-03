A free music, arts and food festival will take over the 6th Street Bridge in downtown Los Angeles this weekend.

Bridgefest LA 2023 will take over the iconic viaduct and feature free live musical performances, food, drinks, unique shopping and family-friendly activities.

The free festival is presented by the Los Angeles River Artists & Business Association and will run Aug. 4, 5 and 6.

Saturday, Aug. 5 is the only day the 6th Street Bridge will be shut down to traffic and open to visitors on foot. The bridge festival will run from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy food trucks, a beer and cocktail garden, an auto show, a picnic area and more.

On Aug. 4 and 6, happy hour specials and live entertainment will take place at participating businesses in the nearby Arts District and Boyle Heights.

Bridgefest LA 2023 will take over the 6th Street Bridge in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 5, 2023. (Bridgefest LA)

“We are bringing together local artists from the Arts District and Boyle Heights to celebrate the new 6th Street bridge and support the unique blend of cultures and talents that thrive within these vibrant communities,” event officials said.

Proceeds from Bridgefest LA will support a new “micro bridge” grant program to help local nonprofit organizations throughout Boyle Heights and the Arts District.

No tickets are required for the free event. Interested visitors, however, can RSVP online to receive information about the artist lineup, available vendors, arrival instructions and more.

Entry to the festival is located at 598 Mateo St. Los Angeles, CA.

Those driving to the festival can access a free shuttle leaving from Mariachi Plaza at South Boyle Avenue and First Street. The shuttles will depart every 15 minutes from 12:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

From 5:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., the shuttle will travel from Mariachi Plaza to Mission Road and 6th Street.

Additional festival information can be found here.