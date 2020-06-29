Brief pursuit ends with deputy shooting in Gardena; suspect in custody

A short pursuit ended Sunday night with authorities opening fire on a driver who they say turned and accelerated toward deputies.

The incident began about 10:50 p.m. when the deputies saw a vehicle driving erratically in the 15900 block of Atkinson Avenue and attempted to conduct a possible driving under the influence investigation, a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated.

The vehicle sped away from the deputies, prompting a pursuit that resulted in the driver traveling down a dead-end street in a residential neighborhood.

As the deputies were getting out of their patrol car to contact the driver, the suspect made a U-turn and drove toward deputies, striking their vehicle and prompting the deputies to open fire, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The driver, who was struck in the arm by the gunfire, continued a short distance before crashing the vehicle into a parked car.

Deputies were able to detain the suspect at the location. He was later transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The shooting occurred about three miles from where Andres Guardado was shot by deputies a little more than a week ago.

Guardado’s family and community members say the 18-year-old was shot in the back as he was running away. The shooting has prompted multiple demonstrations against the Sheriff’s Department and calls to release Guardado’s autopsy results.

Investigators said Guardado flashed a gun at deputies prior to the foot chase and shooting.