British actress last seen in Hollywood area reported missing by family and friends

Family and friends of a British actress who lives near the Hollywood Bowl are asking for the public’s help to find her, saying she hasn’t been heard from since last week.

Tanya Fear, was reported missing by a friend on Thursday, according to a Twitter page that was created to help circulate her story and find her. She was seen at Trader Joe’s in West Hollywood on Sunday, but her family has yet to locate her.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, her family pleaded with LAPD to investigate her disappearance and urged the public to keep an eye out for her.

“We are deeply worried about Tanya’s whereabouts, she is a bubbly, intelligent young woman who studied at Christ Hospital Boarding School and Kings College University in London,” her uncle, Jonathan Marimo, said.

The actress, who had a TV role in the show “Doctor Who,” is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds with brown eyes and curly dark afro hair.

She has been living in Los Angeles on and off for the last several year trying to further her career in acting, comedy and screenwriting, her family said.

The Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA they took a missing person’s report at the Hollywood Station Thursday, but did not release further details.

Her family said on Twitter they are applying for visas to come to the U.S. and search for her.