The legal battle over Britney Spears’ finances is heading back to a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday.

Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, currently has control over her estate and career.

The hearing takes place just days after a documentary focusing on the controversial conservatorship sparked renewed public interest in the case.

A Los Angeles based “Free Britney” group is planning a virtual rally to coincide with the hearing.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 11, 2021.