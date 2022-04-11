It’s Britney’s baby!

Pop icon Britney Spears announced her pregnancy on Instagram Monday afternoon. She’s expecting with her long-time partner, Sam Asghari.

Spears is already a mother of two teenage sons with her ex, Kevin Federline.

She explained in her post that she noticed a little weight gain and decided to take a pregnancy test, realizing her suspected food baby was in fact a real pregnancy.

Spears said she’s growing so quick, she isn’t discounting that it could be twins, saying: “If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬”

Don’t expect to see the baby bump right away, unless it’s posted on her own terms. Spears said she won’t be going out much to avoid paparazzi making money off of her photos.

Spears also shared that she has previously had perinatal depression, and is glad that with this pregnancy, she feels more comfortable divulging pregnancy issues like that this time around.

“I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her,” Spears said.

Spears was recently freed from her conservatorship, which was first established when she was a 26-year-old new mother at the height of her career in 2008. It made her father in control of her financial and personal decisions for years.

A Los Angeles judge ended the conservatorship in Nov. 2021, just a few weeks from her 40th birthday.

The ruling allowed her to pursue a more serious future with Asghari. Three days ago, Spears posted photos of Asghari during a beach vacation and wrote:

“Trust me I know the beauty in where I am and it’s much appreciated … so here’s me shooting pics of my HUSBAND 💍 !!!! I have to do big letters cause that what my sister has always done on her gram … Anyways it’s so mind opening being in a resort where there is no paparazzi … for the first time in my life … I can actually be that girl who can act stuck up and talk to others about how I’m getting married … out at dinners 😂😂😂😂😂!!!!”