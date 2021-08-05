Britney Spears wants hearing to remove her dad as conservator moved up, filing says

Britney Spears not only wants dad Jamie Spears removed as the conservator of her estate but she also wants him removed ASAP.

The pop star’s attorney is asking that a hearing about ousting Jamie as conservator be moved up from its scheduled Sept. 29 date, at minimum, or that Jamie simply be removed and replaced by Jason Rubin, who has been suggested by Team Britney as an acceptable temporary conservator.

A court document filed Thursday asks that the hearing be moved to the earliest date allowed by state law, which is Aug. 23. The original petition asking for Jamie’s removal was filed July 26.

Having gotten the ball rolling on changes to her situation with her explosive June 23 testimony in open court, Britney faces continued “avoidable harm and prejudice,” per the filing, as long as the situation remains static.

