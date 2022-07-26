A broken water main is causing a major headache for commuters traveling through Hollywood Tuesday morning.

Water from the broken main began flooding the freeway just south of Santa Monica Boulevard around 2:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of the northbound lanes by 3:15 a.m.

Sky5 was over the scene at 4:30 a.m., where one lane of traffic could be seen making its way northbound as the water began to recede.

At that time, the southbound side was completely closed while authorities worked to reopen at least one lane to commuters.

There was no immediate word on what caused the water main to break.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.