A Denver Broncos player is suing the Los Angeles Chargers, the National Football League and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood after he was injured by equipment on the sideline while trying to make a tackle during a game last month.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday morning in California by William M. Berman, the attorney for Broncos outside linebacker Aaron Patrick.

In addition to the league and team named in the suit, several other defendants are listed, including ESPN and Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.

The incident took place during a Monday Night Football game on Oct. 17 when Patrick injured his anterior cruciate ligament moments after attempting to tackle L.A. Chargers kick returner DeAndre Carter.

As a result of the play, Patrick ended up on the sidelines, where the lawsuit says he made contact with the NFL’s TV liaison and rolled his foot on one of the mats covering cables leading to the NFL’s instant replay monitor.

“Upon stepping on one of the mats, (Patrick’s) cleats became lodged in the mat and/or the cords/cables running underneath and caused (Patrick’s) left knee to contort causing (him) to fall awkwardly,” the lawsuit states.

Patrick suffered a season-ending injury and is seeking restitution for earnings he lost, bonuses he won’t qualify for, personal medical expenses, and pain and suffering damages.

“The defendants were negligent in their operations of SOFI STADIUM in allowing a dangerous condition to exist by having three mats placed near the sideline to cover cords/cables that led to the feed for the instant NFL’s replay monitor,” the lawsuit states.

Berman cited a similar lawsuit won by former NFL running back Reggie Bush when his season was cut short after tearing his lateral meniscus following a slip on a concrete surface at Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis during the 2015-16 season.

Bush was awarded $12.45 million in damages.

KTLA sister station, KDVR in Denver, has reached out to ESPN, the L.A. Chargers and Kroenke Sports and Entertainment for comment.