Bronny James has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center days after collapsing during a workout while at USC.

Dr. Merije Chukumerije released a statement announcing that the All-American basketball star is now resting at home after being cared for “promptly by highly-trained staff.”

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” the basketball star’s consulting cardiologist said. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.”

Chukumerije then explained the next steps for James.

“Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support,” he said.

On Monday morning, James suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at USC’s Galen Center. He was initially admitted into the ICU. On Tuesday, the James family announced that he was in stable condition.

James, the oldest son of NBA superstar Lebron James, is the second USC player to collapse during practice in the last year. Trojans forward Vincent Iwuchukwu went into cardiac arrest in July 2022. He was able to play for USC during the second half of the season.

Back in May, the 18-year-old committed to USC. While at L.A.’s elite Sierra Canyon School, he was one of the nation’s top point guard prospects due to his playmaking skills, steady jump shot and perimeter defense.

The teen is expected to end up in the NBA, where his father hopes to play alongside him.