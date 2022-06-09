A boy was taken into custody after his 11-month-old baby brother was shot in Compton late Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before noon at 1033 E. Poppy Avenue.

The wounded baby was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Romero told KTLA Thursday.

The baby’s brother, a minor who was taking care of the baby, was detained by deputies and is being considered a suspect, according to the sergeant.

Officials didn’t provide further details on the brother, the nature of the shooting or where the weapon came from.

It was also unclear whether the caretaker, who has not been identified, was still in custody Thursday morning.

Video from the scene showed deputies surrounding a home in a residential area that was cordoned off with police tape.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further details were immediately available.