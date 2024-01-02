Authorities have arrested two brothers suspected in a violent purse snatching last fall at a Costco in the City of Industry.

Andrew Morrison, 34, and David Morrison, 38, were arrested by detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau last week.

Andrew and David Morrison were arrested on suspicion of violently robbing a woman at a Costco in the City of Industry on Nov. 26, 2023. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

The two are suspected of attacking a 37-year-old woman at the Costco on Castleton Street in Industry on Nov. 26.

The woman and two friends were loading items into her car when an SUV suddenly pulled up. An attacker got out of the vehicle and tried to grab her purse.

After she refused to let go, she was punched multiple times in the face while the suspect’s getaway vehicle drove off, dragging her 50 feet in the process.

The victim suffered injuries to her face and serious head trauma that resulted in life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The 37-year-old victim of a violent purse snatching on Nov. 26, 2023 in the City of Industry speaks from her hospital bed at Pomona Valley Hospital on Nov. 28, 2023. (KTLA)

An “extensive investigation” was launched by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which later led to the identification of David and Andrew Morrison as the suspects in the robbery.

Last Thursday, deputies served a search warrant in the city of Diamond Bar and the two brothers were located and arrested for robbery. A search of the property led to the discovery of “crucial evidence,” including personal property belonging to the victim.

Both men were booked into jail and were being held on $500,000 bail. They were each expected to appear in a West Covina court on Tuesday.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the brothers may be responsible for other robberies in the San Gabriel Valley. Anyone with information is urged to contact the LASD Major Crimes Bureau at 562-946-7187.