Brothers charged with attacking guards at Van Nuys Target, breaking one’s arm, after refusing to wear masks

The Los Angeles Police Department provided this video of a scuffle that happened at a Target in Van Nuys on May 1, 2020.

A pair of brothers are facing charges after attacking security guards escorting them out of a Van Nuys Target over the brothers’ refusal to wear masks, officials announced Friday.

One of the guards suffered a broken arm during the May 1 incident inside the retailer’s location at 5711 Sepulveda Blvd., according to a criminal complaint. The scuffle was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.

Phillip Hamilton II, 31, and Paul Hamilton, 29, are both facing misdemeanor charges of battery and trespassing, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“Not wearing a mask is selfish, wrong and illegal,” City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement. “We will absolutely not tolerate violence in response to appropriate efforts to assure business patrons wear face coverings.”

The confrontation took place after L.A.’s face covering order took effect April 10. On Aug. 1, Target will join a growing list of retailers requiring customers to wear masks at all its locations nationwide, regardless of local orders.

Security was called to escort the men out of the store after the Hamiltons refused to cover their faces or leave. As they were being led out, one of the brothers turned around and hit a guard’s face, sparking a brawl, the surveillance video shows.

Another guard is then seen pushing the attacker against a shelf, while the second brother begins fighting with the other guards. The violence is cut off as others in the store surround them.

Phillip Hamilton faces two counts of battery, including an allegation of causing serious bodily injury, and one count of trespassing. Paul Hamilton also faces two counts of battery and one count of trespassing.

The older brother could face up to 1 year and 9 months in jail if convicted as charged, while Paul Hamilton faces a maximum sentence of 1 year and 3 months in jail, officials said.

They’re scheduled to appear in a Van Nuys courtroom for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 12.