Two men were struck and killed by a car while they were walking in Beverlywood early Wednesday morning.

The men, two middle-aged brothers, were walking across the street in a crosswalk in the 2500 block of South Robertson Boulevard at about 5:45 a.m. when they were hit by a white Honda Civic, according to Sgt. Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The men were declared dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department, which estimated their ages as being about 60. Hernandez, however, said they were likely in their late 40s.

The driver of the Civic stayed at the scene, and DUI is not suspected, Hernandez said.

“There isn’t a crime at the moment. The driver was not driving under the influence. There’s nothing at this point that’s leading us to a criminal investigation,” Hernandez said.

The collision remains under investigation, and if no new witnesses or videos surface, Hernandez said he believes it will either be a case of running a red light or walking across the street against a red light.