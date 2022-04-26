Police are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who crashed into two bicyclists, killing one, in Koreatown Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported about 3:40 a.m. in the 900 block of South Mariposa Avenue.

Officers were initially responding to a grand theft auto investigation when they found two hit-and-run victims down at the scene, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Anthony Otero said.

Investigators believe the driver who struck them had taken a white pickup truck that was parked on Olympic Boulevard and then hit the two bicyclists as he was pulling away.

One of the victims was pronounced dead following the collision, Otero said. The second victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The victims have not been identified but Otero said they were brothers who were riding to work when they were struck.

“It’s really unfortunate. These two individuals just trying to go to work in the morning,” Otero said.

The suspect fled the scene in the stolen truck following the crash and is still outstanding.

Witnesses at the scene told KTLA the suspect may have been caught tagging and was trying to get away when he hit the brothers. Investigators have not confirmed the witness information.