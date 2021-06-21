Bruce Davis, Charles Manson’s ‘right-hand man,’ denied parole by Gov. Newsom

Former Charles Manson follower Bruce Davis is seen in an Oct. 12, 2012, booking photo released by the California Department of Corrections.

A convict described as Charles Manson’s “right-hand man” won’t be walking out of San Quentin State Prison after his recommendation for parole was again rejected by California’s governor.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday reversed parole for Bruce Davis who was convicted of two brutal murders carried out in 1969 with Manson “family” members who terrorized Southern Californians. The governor said in his decision that Davis “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society” if released.

A state panel in January recommended parole for Davis, now 78, marking the seventh time he has been deemed suitable for release, only to have it subsequently blocked. Former Govs. Jerry Brown and Arnold Schwarzenegger also previously reversed the parole board’s decisions.

Michael Beckman, an attorney for Davis, said Monday that he wasn’t surprised by the reversal, calling it the latest example of California leaders playing politics with his client’s life.

