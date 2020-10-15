Bruder Fire grows to more than 100 acres overnight in Redlands; evacuations in place

The Bruder Fire burning in the south end of Redlands grew to more than 100 acres overnight, forcing officials to keep evacuation orders in place Thursday morning.

CalFire initially tweeted the fire had grown from 60 acres to 100 acres overnight, but later told KTLA the blaze had spread to 125 acres.

Incident Update: BRUDER Fire is now 100 acres with 30% containment. 30 engines, 6 hand crews, 3 water tenders, 2 dozers working to contain the fire with a total of 265 personnel. — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) October 15, 2020

The fire is 30% contained with 265 firefighting personnel at the scene, CalFire stated in the tweet.

Thirty engines, six hand crews, three water tenders and two dozers are also being used to contain the fire.

The blaze broke out Wednesday at about 8:50 p.m. in the 13200 block of Bruder Lane.

Evacuations were ordered for homes south of E. Sunset Drives and north of Live Oak Canyon Road from the I-10 Freeway to San Timoteo Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire’s San Bernardino Unit. There were also evacuations orders in the area of Puesta Del Sol, they said.

Winds were not an issue for firefighters Wednesday night but forecasters are calling for gusty Santa Ana winds to return to the Southland on Thursday.