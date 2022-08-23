Fire crews battled a small brush fire in El Sereno early Tuesday.

The “Eastern Fire” was first reported just before 5 a.m. in Ascot Hills.

Fire crews quickly dispatched ground crews and a helicopter and contained the fire to 10 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No homes were evacuated. However, Sky5 aerial footage showed the fire burned relatively close to El Sereno Middle School on North Eastern Avenue.

The cause of the fire, which officials say began as three separate spot fires, was under investigation.