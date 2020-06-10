Live Now
Firefighters get upper hand on 12 acre blaze in Hacienda Heights; fireworks to be investigated as cause

Firefighters were able to halt the flames’ progress after a brush fire covered 12 acres in Hacienda Heights Tuesday night.

The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. near Colima Road and Punta Del Este Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Flames were spreading uphill in light brush to the south of that intersection, in the area of Powder Canyon and Schabarum Regional County Park.

No structures were threatened, officials said.

The blaze was attacked both on ground and with aerial water drops, Sky5 video showed.

Initial reports indicate it was sparked by fireworks set off in the area, and a criminal investigation would begin once it’s fully extinguished, L.A. County Sheriff’s Lt. J. Long said.

It erupted as record-setting heat and dry winds created hazardous fire conditions across L.A. County that are expected to linger through Wednesday.

The Hacienda Heights brush fire was at least the third to break out in the area Tuesday, following one near the Hollywood Bowl and another that burned near homes in Monterey Park.

