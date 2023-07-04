The San Bernardino County Fire Department shared this image of a July 4, 2023, fire near Hesperia.

A brush fire that ignited in San Bernardino County late Tuesday morning has grown to over 35 acres, officials say.

The blaze, called the Roundup Fire, was reported by the San Bernardino County Fire Department at 11:50 a.m., after it began near Rattlesnake Canyon east of Hesperia and south of Apple Valley.

A large plume of smoke was visible throughout the high desert, the agency said on Twitter.

By 1:15 p.m., the fire had grown to 5 acres before growing to 15 acres minutes later. By 1:35 p.m., fire officials said it had grown to 31 acres and then 35 acres by 2:45 p.m.

Smoke from the fire was visible throughout the area, officials said, though the rate of spread was slow and no structures were immediately threatened.