Crews contain brush fire along 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock area

Firefighters said they’ve contained a brush fire that broke out along the 134 Freeway in the Eagle Rock area on Saturday afternoon.

The half-acre fire burned near the eastbound lanes by the onramp to the northbound 2 Freeway, the Glendale Fire Department said at 1:13 p.m. Crews were mopping up just before 2 p.m.

The 134 and 2 freeways could remain partially closed through around 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Big clouds of smoke rose over the 134 as motorists passed through the freeway, video showed. Officials deployed air and ground crews from the city of L.A., Glendale and Pasadena, officials said.

BRUSH FIRE ALERT: GFD is on scene of a half acre brush fire along the eastbound 134 near the 2 northbound on-ramp. Glendale, Pasadena and LA City are working together now to fully comtain. Please stay clear of the area. #mygfd pic.twitter.com/QazZmacVA8 — Glendale Fire Department CA (@GlendaleFireCA) August 29, 2020

SIGALERT ISSUED IN GLENDALE: EB SR-134 AT SR-2, #3/4 LANES, EB 134 HARVEY ON-RAMP AND NB 2 TRANSITION TO EB 134 WILL BE BLOCKED FOR 1 HOUR DUE TO A BRUSH FIRE — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) August 29, 2020