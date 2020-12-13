Brush fire burns 800 acres south of Beaumont; nearly a dozen homes issued evacuation warning

A brush fire erupted in the Beaumont area early Sunday and has burned about 800 acres, prompting Cal Fire officials in Riverside County to issue an evacuation warning to some residents.

The warning triggered by the Sanderson Fire applied to fewer than a dozen homes north of Gilman Springs and south of Timothy Lane, Cal Fire’s incident page said.

That includes the following streets: Jerry Street, Mc Gehee Drive, Alberta Lane, Laurene Lane, Lisa Lane and Kevin Road.

Crews responded to the area of La Borde Canyon Road and Jack Rabbit Trail, south of Beaumont, after receiving reports of a wildland fire at around 1 a.m. It had burned about 300 acres by 7:45 a.m. before exploding to 800 acres before 9 a.m.

“Firefighters had difficulty accessing the fire due to [its] location deep into rugged terrain,” Cal Fire said.

Video tweeted by the agency shows a helicopter making a drop as clouds of smoke billowed from flames consuming dry brush near a road. About 110 firefighters have responded to the incident, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was 0% contained as of 9 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

Riverside County valleys and mountains saw wind speeds of up to 57 mph overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters expect the gusty offshore winds to diminish later Sunday morning.

Video from the #SandersonFIRE updates on our website https://t.co/vPT4oT2Oby 🎥: CAL FIRE/RVC FIRE pic.twitter.com/4QiZluDmT3 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) December 13, 2020