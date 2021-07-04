Brush fire burning in Gorman area scorches 200 acres, prompts evacuations

A brush fire erupted close to the 5 Freeway in the Gorman area Sunday afternoon, prompting officials to order nearby evacuations.
The fire, dubbed the Tumbleweed Fire, had scorched about 200 acres and was burning at a rapid rate amid gusty winds, the Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted at 2:30 p.m.
The fire was reported near Gorman Post Road and the Southbound 5 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Evacuations were underway for the Gorman Park area in Gorman, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles to get through.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
Check back for updates on this developing story.