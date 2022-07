At least 1 acre of medium-to-heavy brush is burning in Highland Park Friday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of South Avenue 60, the LAFD said in an alert.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the flames near the northbound 110 Freeway, as well as homes that could be endangered if the fire continues to spread.

Check back for updates to this developing story.