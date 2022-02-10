Brush fire burns 2 acres in Whittier; at least 2 home engulfed in flames

A brush fire has burned at least two acres in the Sycamore Park area of Whittier on Thursday afternoon, with at least two homes engulfed in flames.

The flames were running uphill in the 4800 block Cinco View Drive, according the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze, dubbed the Sycamore Fire, was upgraded to a 2nd alarm response, with more than 200 firefighters at the scene both in air units and on the ground.

Sky5 was overhead around 3:15 p.m. as the roof of at least two homes could be seen covered in flames.

Check back for updates to this developing story.