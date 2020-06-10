Brush fire burns 50 acres in hills near Ventura

The Elizabeth Fire burns on Ventura County on June 10, 2020. (@VCFD_PIO/ Twitter)

Firefighters were battling a 50-acre brush fire in a remote hill area near Ventura Wednesday, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

The blaze was reported at 5 to 10 acres shortly before 11 a.m. off Foothill Road, between the cities of Ventura and Santa Paula. It was burning along power lines in the area, slowly being pushed by a 5 mph breeze, the Fire Department said.

By 12:30 p.m., it had grown to 50 acres and was still spreading moderately.

The blaze, dubbed the Elizabeth Fire, sent plumes of smoke billowing over the area as it burned through in the hill area while more than 30 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire. The area was experiencing high temperatures of up to 84 degrees, with much of the region under elevated fire danger.

No further details were immediately available.