A brush fire in Sylmar that burned at least 25 acres Thursday afternoon has been contained, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The fire, which was burning in the 15200 block of Lakeside Street, was being battled by more than 100 firefighters from the LAFD and Los Angeles County Fire Department, the LAFD said in an alert.

About 25 acres have burned, according to the Fire Department, which was working to “attack the brush fire by ground and air.”

Shortly before 2 p.m., only a quarter of an acre had burned, the department said.

Initially, a home was threatened, but as of 3:15 p.m., no structures have been damaged. The blaze was contained about 3:35 p.m.