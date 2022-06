A 2-to-3-acre brush fire is burning in Jurupa Valley, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze was initially reported as a 1-acre fire at about 5:45 p.m., the Fire Department said on Twitter.

The fire, which is located near Limonite Avenue and El Palomino Drive, is burning in a riverbed. Though it extended to the roof of a nearby Rite Aid, firefighters kept the blaze on the roof, and no injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.