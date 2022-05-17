The Los Angeles Fire Department is responding to a small brush fire in Griffith Park Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was initially 50 feet by 100 feet in size and was located south of Griffith Observatory near the Boy Scout Trail, the Fire Department announced in an alert at about 2:45 p.m.

By 3:25 p.m., however, the fire had grown to four acres, the LAFD said in an update.

Firefighters are responding with both air and ground units, the department added.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed smoke rising near the observatory, the Greek Theatre and some homes in the area while multiple aircraft dropped water onto the fire.

“Griffith Observatory has now been evacuated and Park Rangers are assisting with public safety by keeping hikers from entering the nearby trails. No homes have been evacuated,” the department added.