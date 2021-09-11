Brush fire closes 5 Freeway in Castaic

A multi-acre wildfire near Castaic has led to a SigAlert and closures of the 5 Freeway Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The southbound 5 Freeway is closed at Vista Del Lago Road and the northbound lanes are closed at Templin Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP did not have an estimate of time for the freeway closure.
The fire, called the Route Fire, is being fought by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which is utilizing water drops from helicopters.
