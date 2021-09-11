Brush fire closes 5 Freeway in Castaic

Water drops are assisting firefighters in battling the Route Fire on Sept. 11, 2021. (Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations)

A multi-acre wildfire near Castaic has led to a SigAlert and closures of the 5 Freeway Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The southbound 5 Freeway is closed at Vista Del Lago Road and the northbound lanes are closed at Templin Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP did not have an estimate of time for the freeway closure.

SIGALERT ISSUED IN CASTAIC. SB I-5 IS CLOSED AT VISTA DEL LAGO RD. AND NB I-5 IS CLOSED AT TEMPLIN HWY FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A BRUSH FIRE. — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) September 11, 2021

The fire, called the Route Fire, is being fought by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which is utilizing water drops from helicopters.

Check back for updates to this developing story.