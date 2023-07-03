Firefighters have stopped forward progress of an approximately 14-acre brush fire in Acton that was initially threatening a number of structures with animals.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, assisted by Angeles National Forest firefighters, responded to the 3100 block of Dwight Lee Street on reports of the fire at around 5:30 p.m.

The brush fire erupted behind several ranch-style properties with horses. Flames could be seen burning up the hillside, an independent news agency reported.

Water dropping helicopters were deployed to fight the blaze, along with several engines, dozers and hand crews, authorities said.

L.A. County Fire crews, assisted by firefighters from Angeles National Forest, on the scene of 14-acre brush fire in Acton on July 3, 2023. (RMG News)

By 7 p.m. L.A. County Fire officials reported that forward progress had been stopped and that the structures were no longer threatened.

“Units will remain on the scene for several hours for mop operations,” LACFD tweeted. “Please expect delays in the area.”

No injuries were reported.