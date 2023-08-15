Firefighters on the ground and in the sky are working to contain a brush fire that appears to be threatening structures in Agua Dulce.

The Baker Fire erupted around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 32080 block of Avenida Donari, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Images from the University of California San Diego’s ALERT California network show flames racing up a hillside with smoke billowing toward homes atop the hill.

The Baker Fire burns in Agua Dulce, California on Aug. 15, 2023. (ALERTCalifornia)

The fire was estimated to be five acres in size as of 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.