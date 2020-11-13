Malibu brush fire prompts closure of Pacific Coast Highway

Crews are battling a brush fire that that prompted officials to close a portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Friday morning.

The fire was reported about 5 a.m., burning just off the highway near Tuna Canyon Road.

Los Angeles County firefighters were at the scene battling the fire with the assistance of at least one air unit.

The fire appeared to have burned about one or two acres as of about 5:30 a.m.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed some homes in the area but the fire appeared to be burning uphill, away from the structures.

PCH was closed at Tuna Canyon Road while firefighters battled the blaze.

Traffic quickly backed up on the northbound side of the highway coming out of Santa Monica.

Firefighters appeared to get the upper hand on the blaze by 6 a.m., but crews were still on scene putting out hot spots.

