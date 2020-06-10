Brush fire in Bel-Air area scorches 50 acres near the Getty Center; 2 firefighter injured

Crews are working to contain a brush fire in the Bel-Air area that scorched dozens of acres near the 405 Freeway and left one firefighter injured early Wednesday morning.

The fire, dubbed the Sepulveda Fire, started about 12:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

The fire was burning grass and brush in an old burn scar area entirely on the east side of the 405 Freeway near Getty Center Drive, LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey stated in the alert.

“For the most part, our goal is to stop the forward progress of the fire,” said LAFD Deputy Chief Armando Hogan.

Hogan described the terrain firefighters are working on as very steep.

Ground crews were working with four LAFD helicopters to attack the fire.

Around 200 firefighters had stopped the forward progress of the blaze but were still working on containment, Humphrey stated.

The fire scorched about 50 acres and was 15% contained as of 4:30 a.m., according to an update from the LAFD.

Two firefighters were being evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Neither required ambulance transport to a hospital.

Weather conditions were described as hot and dry with normal wind.

The 405 Freeway remained open in both direction for the morning commute.

The northbound off-ramp to Getty Center Drive was closed amid the firefight. Sepulveda Boulevard was also expected to be closed in both directions in the area of the fire, the LAFD stated.

No civilian injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.