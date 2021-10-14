Brush fire contained in Hollywood Hills, arrest made for arson: Police

Firefighters limited a brush fire from growing larger than an acre in the Cahuenga Pass Thursday night, and a person was arrested under suspicion of intentionally starting the fire, police said.

An arson suspect was arrested near Wonder View Drive and Lakeridge Place, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer William Cooper.

No further details of the arrest were available.

The 1-acre fire threatened several structures at about 8 p.m., but 49 firefighters were able to contain the blaze in 26 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There were no injuries, and no structures were damaged, the LAFD added.

The blaze also closed Cahuenga Boulevard from Pilgrimage Bridge to Barham Boulevard.