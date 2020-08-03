Brush fire in Gorman grows to 75 to 100 acres in an hour, causing delays along 5 Freeway

A wildfire near Gorman, dubbed the Post Fire, quickly explodes to up to 100 acres within in an hour on Aug. 2, 2020. (Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Air Operations via Twitter)

A wildfire near Gorman burned 75 to 100 acres Sunday night and continues to grow, authorities said.

The Post Fire was reported near the northbound 5 Freeway and Gorman Road as a quarter-acre brush fire, the Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted at 7 p.m.

Within an hour, the fire has exploded to 75 to 100 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Valley Station.

ADVISORY: #PostFire in Gorman at 75-100 acres. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) August 3, 2020

Caltrans officials have warned drivers of delays along the southbound 5 Freeway in the area. A photo from the Los Angeles County Fire Department shows cars sitting in densely packed traffic on the freeway as helicopters make water drops over the wildfire nearby.

Clouds of smoke and a few flames are visible along a stretch of the roadside in the photo.

