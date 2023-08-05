A brush fire briefly threatened houses in Hollywood Hills on Saturday afternoon, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it spread out of control.

Authorities were first notified of the blaze around 1:30 p.m. near the 1600 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

At the time the fire first broke out, four homes were immediately threatened, fire officials said.

A brush fire briefly threatened homes in Hollywood Hills on Saturday afternoon, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it spread out of control. (Citizen App)

It took over 90 firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department, the L.A. County Fire Department and the Beverly Hills Fire Department just under an hour to extinguish the flames.

“The four homes which were threatened were successfully defended thanks to proper brush clearance which provided the defensible space the firefighters needed,” LAFD said.

Traffic on Laurel Canyon Boulevard will remain impacted as cleanup operations continue through the afternoon.

No firefighters were reported injured.